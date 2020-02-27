Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Increases By 19.5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 30th total of 159,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

