Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.78

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.78 ($10.21) and last traded at €8.73 ($10.15), with a volume of 309287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.67 ($10.08).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AT1 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.97 ($10.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.74.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

