Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Up 7.3%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, approximately 195,359 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 227,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

