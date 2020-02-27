ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORBC. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

ORBC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

