Playtech (LON:PTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $331.40

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 331.40 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 332.10 ($4.37), with a volume of 10387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Playtech to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

The firm has a market cap of $932.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

