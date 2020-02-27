Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,356.00

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,356 ($17.84) and last traded at GBX 1,346.83 ($17.72), with a volume of 140650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($17.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,269.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,188.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

