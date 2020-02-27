Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.70 ($18.26) and last traded at €15.92 ($18.51), with a volume of 6594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.36 ($19.02).

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.73 ($21.78).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

