Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.70 ($18.26) and last traded at €15.92 ($18.51), with a volume of 6594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.36 ($19.02).

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.73 ($21.78).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rhoen Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhoen Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report