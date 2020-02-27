Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Decreases By 36.1%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CompX International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompX International during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompX International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CompX International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CompX International by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

