HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 2,678,294 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,445,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

