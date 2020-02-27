DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.96

Shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 58199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DENSO CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get DENSO CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.