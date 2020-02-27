New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Up 14.3%

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, approximately 1,581,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $811.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

