Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$10.85 ($7.70) and last traded at A$11.17 ($7.92), with a volume of 5924758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$11.63 ($8.25).

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$16.86.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

