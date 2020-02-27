Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.80

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.80 ($53.26) and last traded at €45.00 ($52.33), with a volume of 102969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €41.15 ($47.85).

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.67 ($67.05).

The stock has a market cap of $927.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.91 and its 200 day moving average is €34.34.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

