Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$26.01 ($18.45) and last traded at A$26.16 ($18.55), with a volume of 859246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$27.14 ($19.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$29.91 and its 200-day moving average is A$32.38.

About Cimic Group (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

