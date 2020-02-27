Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $452.50

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $452.50 and last traded at $452.07, with a volume of 64889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,530,401 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

