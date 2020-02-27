GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s (GWPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $174.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.62% from the stock’s current price.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after buying an additional 443,908 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

