Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

