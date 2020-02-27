North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Trading Down 12.5%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 106,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 29,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

