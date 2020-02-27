SeaWorld Entertainment’s (SEAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.96.
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
