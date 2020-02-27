SeaWorld Entertainment’s (SEAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

