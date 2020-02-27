Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

NYSE TOL opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 257,922 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

