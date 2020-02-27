Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $7,076,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.