Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

UNFI stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

