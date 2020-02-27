Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.81

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 19183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 190.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

