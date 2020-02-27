RealReal’s (REAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $166,010,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 518,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

