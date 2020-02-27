Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.
Shares of RVLV opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.
In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.