Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.