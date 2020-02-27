Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of PBYI opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 22.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

