Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.
Shares of PBYI opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).
