NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYMT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

