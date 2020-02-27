NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYMT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.
Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NY MTG TR INC/SH
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
