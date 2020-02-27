PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
PAVM opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
