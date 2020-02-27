PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

PAVM opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

