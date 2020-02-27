Capital One Financial’s (COF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of COF opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,117,971 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 622,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

