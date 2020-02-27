Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PRGX Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

