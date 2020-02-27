Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CMCO opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $1,362,999 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

