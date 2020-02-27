Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Insulet stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average is $171.14. Insulet has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Insulet by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 14,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

