Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) versus IF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:IROQ) Financial Analysis

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.82 $8.84 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.41 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32% IF Bancorp 12.35% 4.91% 0.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cortland Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

