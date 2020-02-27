Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 330281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.