Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Trading Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.09, approximately 327,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 394,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.