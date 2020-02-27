Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, 132,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 375,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

