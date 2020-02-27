Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 221764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

NSANY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

