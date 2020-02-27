Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 221764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

NSANY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

