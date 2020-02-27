SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.85

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 25530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.