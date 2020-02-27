SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.85

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 25530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.46.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing GSX Techedu & Its Competitors
Analyzing GSX Techedu & Its Competitors
Comparing Cornerstone OnDemand & Astea International
Comparing Cornerstone OnDemand & Astea International
Head-To-Head Contrast: Momo versus HubSpot
Head-To-Head Contrast: Momo versus HubSpot
MarineMax vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Head to Head Review
MarineMax vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Head to Head Review
Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion
Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million
Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report