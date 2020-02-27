JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.92

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 66296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JAPAY. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
