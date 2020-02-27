JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.92

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 66296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAPAY. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.