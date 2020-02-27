Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing GSX Techedu & Its Competitors
Analyzing GSX Techedu & Its Competitors
Comparing Cornerstone OnDemand & Astea International
Comparing Cornerstone OnDemand & Astea International
Head-To-Head Contrast: Momo versus HubSpot
Head-To-Head Contrast: Momo versus HubSpot
MarineMax vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Head to Head Review
MarineMax vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Head to Head Review
Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion
Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million
Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report