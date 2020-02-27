Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

