Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Declines By 63.2%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the January 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMD. TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
