Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

