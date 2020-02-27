Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $30.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.
