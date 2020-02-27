Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Expands By 75.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned 0.11% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

