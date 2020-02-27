Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Drops By 64.4%

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

