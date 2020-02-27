Short Interest in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 172.3%

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the January 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

