Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

