Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the January 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.36.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.
