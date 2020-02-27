Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the January 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.