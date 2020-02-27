Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

TORXF opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

