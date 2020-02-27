Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.