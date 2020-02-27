TheStreet Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

SAFM opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

