Financial Analysis: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) vs. Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Property Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.24%. Given Liberty Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Property Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 64.23% 5.79% 2.91% Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust $704.89 million 13.87 $479.61 million $2.20 28.16 Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.89 $60.08 million $19.47 15.67

Liberty Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Liberty Property Trust pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Liberty Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats Alexander’s on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

